Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,915 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,974,000 after buying an additional 1,075,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,076,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,158,000 after buying an additional 172,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,444,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 510,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,714,000 after buying an additional 215,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.