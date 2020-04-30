PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 2,467,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,478. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

