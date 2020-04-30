PAR Technology (PAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 8.32%.

PAR Technology stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $328.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.95. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

