Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires 80,719 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1,189.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,329. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.