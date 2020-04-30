Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.23. 1,821,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

