Parcion Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,861 shares of company stock worth $23,109,093. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

