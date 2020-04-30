Passage Bio to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,980,000.00.

About Passage Bio

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.