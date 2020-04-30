Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,698 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after buying an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,221,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.97 and a 200 day moving average of $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

