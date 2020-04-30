Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,265.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.91. 42,856,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,134,418. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

