Pennsylvania Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,592,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,035,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.