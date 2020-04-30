Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. 11,722,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,957,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

