Pennsylvania Trust Co Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,425 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

NYSE:EXC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 284,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,439. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

