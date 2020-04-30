Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 2,512 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.22. 102,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,953. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

