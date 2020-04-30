Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 3,626 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in Boeing by 211.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.02. 37,532,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,048,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of -116.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.63. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

