Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

