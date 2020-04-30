Pennsylvania Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Pennsylvania Trust Co cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $499,415,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 926.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,000.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,753,000 after purchasing an additional 561,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after purchasing an additional 453,145 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.02. 118,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.27. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

