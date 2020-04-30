Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.73.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.68. 33,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,474,000 after buying an additional 1,810,912 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.