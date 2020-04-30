Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $117.87. 9,913,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,316,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.87. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $289.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

