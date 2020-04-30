Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IBTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ IBTX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,900 shares of company stock worth $464,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

