Piper Sandler Cuts Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Price Target to $14.50

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of MTLS traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Materialise has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Materialise had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth $60,632,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 5,525.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,032 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 10,399.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,105 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 69.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 39.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,105,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

