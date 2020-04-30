Piper Sandler Trims CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Target Price to $90.00

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 46,036.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,153,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,592 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth $111,128,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 89,026.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,964,000 after purchasing an additional 982,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 103.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 504,423 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

