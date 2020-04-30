Piper Sandler Weighs in on Centene Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,524. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

