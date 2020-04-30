Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

NYSE:PII traded down $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 69,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $85.46. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Polaris Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 53.7% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 90.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

