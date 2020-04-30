Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in April

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of POWL stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $290.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.52. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWL. BidaskClub upgraded Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. CJS Securities lowered Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,918,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

