PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.43 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $116.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.50. 14,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

