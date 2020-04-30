Primas (PST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Primas has a market cap of $999,208.78 and approximately $1.08 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primas has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank, Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02388961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00197770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

