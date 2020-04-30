Primecoin (XPM) Price Tops $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $843,971.09 and $5,402.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,600,614 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Poloniex and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

