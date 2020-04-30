Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Primerica (NYSE:PRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $123.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Primerica stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.73. 20,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

