Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.58. 1,194,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,621,312. The stock has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

