Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.19.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

