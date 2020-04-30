Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded to Neutral at DOWLING & PARTN

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $47,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

