Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Issued By Wedbush

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shopify in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.74.

SHOP opened at $639.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of -576.56 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify has a 1 year low of $226.44 and a 1 year high of $665.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

