Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Ltd Cut by Analyst (TSE:H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.85.

H stock opened at C$26.03 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

