Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

TRU stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $2,285,543.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

