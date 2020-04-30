Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for ADIDAS AG/S Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 6.11%.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 117,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.22. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

