Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Issued By B. Riley

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.20. 573,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,909,035. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 123,638 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 198.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,847.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 139,371 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

