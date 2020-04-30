Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $8.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.83. 1,779,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,495. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.29. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

