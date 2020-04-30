Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lowered by Wedbush

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADDYY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.85. 117,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.22. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

