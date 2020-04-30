Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Arvinas Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $53.14. 19,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,274. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arvinas by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $203,282.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,665,501.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $31,065.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

