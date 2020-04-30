Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. 1,545,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,766. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 897.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

