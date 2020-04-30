Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CALA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

CALA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 30,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,703. The firm has a market cap of $404.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.18.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $240,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,597 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

