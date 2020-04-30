Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

ISRG stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $510.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,484. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $584,662,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,809,000 after purchasing an additional 465,632 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock worth $15,425,748 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

