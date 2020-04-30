Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Corp Of America Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Corp Of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.39.

NYSE:PKG traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.52. 447,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,990. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,549,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,458,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after purchasing an additional 405,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

