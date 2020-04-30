Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Saul Centers Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. 65,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $751.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 449.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 964,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

