Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Issued By KeyCorp

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report released on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $178.98. 8,479,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,980,358. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.85. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $336.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

