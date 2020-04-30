Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mvb Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mvb Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Mvb Financial stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.86. 5,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Mvb Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mvb Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

