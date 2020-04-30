Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for D. R. Horton Inc Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for D. R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,272,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,321. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,538,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,872,000 after buying an additional 823,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,337,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after buying an additional 648,931 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,382,000 after buying an additional 218,746 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

