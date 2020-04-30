Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Cut by Analyst

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.08. 263,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Dorman Products by 5.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 64,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Dorman Products by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 148,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

