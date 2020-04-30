Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Lowered by B. Riley

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.09%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ HMST traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,292. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $583.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $4,646,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in HomeStreet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $65,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $111,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,886.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

