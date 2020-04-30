Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Corp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 144,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

